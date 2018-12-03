

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former federal party leader says he’s outraged that a prominent Montreal venue would allow a Hells Angel to hold his wedding there.

“It’s just unacceptable,” former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe told CTV Montreal.

“They’re closing their eyes, saying not a word and accepting dirty money.”

Duceppe made his comments Saturday, the same day Martin Robert and Annie Arbic were reportedly married in front of more than 270 guests at The Windsor Ballrooms.

Robert, 44, is said to be a high-ranking Hells Angel. He was named one of Quebec’s 10 most wanted individuals in 2009.

Duceppe, who has long been a public opponent of the Hells Angels, said legitimate businesses should refuse to do business with the gang.

“They’re just laughing at us. They’re criminal, and they have that reception in one of the prestigious hotels,” he said.

“Everything’s possible for them with dirty money.”

The wedding also attracted the attention of a former RCMP organized crime analyst. Pierre de Champlain tweeted that the event seemed to reveal a “feeling of invincibility.”

Police estimated, this summer, that the Hells Angels control more than 95 per cent of Quebec’s drug trafficking market, making the gang’s grip on that province stronger than ever.