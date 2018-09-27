

CTVNews.ca Staff





Love has overcome the fiercest of rivalries as two Olympians from Canada and the U.S. tied the knot at the weekend.

Hockey rivals Gillian Apps from Canada and Meghan Duggan from Team USA got married in a romantic outdoor ceremony at a farmhouse in in Pownal, Maine on Saturday , surrounded by family and friends including fellow Olympian bridesmaids Kacey Bellamy, Brianna Decker and Erika Lawler.

Wearing white wedding dresses the couple, competitors on the ice and now partners for life, shared pictures of their big day on social media.

Apps captioned a shot of the pair holding hands at the reception: “Nothing but smiles after this amazing weekend.”

Apps, from Unionville, Ont., is a three time Olympic gold medalist and Duggan has two Olympic silvers and one Olympic gold.

Canada and the US have squared off in five of six Olympic finals since the sport joined the Winter Games program in 1998.

Apps, aged 34, was part of Canadian teams that beat Duggan's Americans in 2010 and 2014.

Duggan, 31, won gold this year with the US in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this year, but Apps had already retired in 2015, not before putting 50 pucks into the back of a net and racking up 100 points during her international career.

Apps, a forward for Brampton Thunder is a granddaughter of Leafs legend Syl Apps, while her father, Syl Apps Jr. played for the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

People from all over the hockey world sent in their congratulations.

In the 2016-17 season, Duggan played for the Boston Pride (NWHL) while Apps worked as assistant coach for the women’s hockey program at Boston College.

Team USA said in a tweet: “True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries.”

Gillian and Meghan are not the only pair from Team Canada and Team USA to tie the knot.

Caroline Ouellette, Team Canada captain at the 2014 Winter Games, is married to Julie Chu, a former U.S. women's hockey captain.

The teammates for Les Canadiennes de Montréal welcomed their first child in November last year.

Four-time Olympic gold-medallist Ouellette retired as a player from Canada’s senior women’s hockey team on Tuesday.