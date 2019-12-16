ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Forty-two feral cats have been rescued from an emptying Newfoundland island town after animal lovers from two provinces stepped in to save the animals.

Rescuers rallied to help the roaming animals who would be left without support in Little Bay Islands when residents move away this month.

The provincial government proposed euthanizing some of the cats, but the plan was put on pause last week when the veterinarian withdrew after social media backlash.

In the meantime, rescue groups from Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia sent volunteers to round up the animals last week.

Sonya Higgins with the group Healing Animal SCARS says 37 of the felines arrived in Nova Scotia last night.

Some of them will be matched with barn owners through a program run by the Nova Scotia SPCA and charity Spay Day Nova Scotia, which spearheaded the rescue mission.

Higgins said volunteers plan to return for the few cats that weren't picked up last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.