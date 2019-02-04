Rescue crews search for three missing snowshoers on West Vancouver mountain
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 10:59PM EST
VANCOUVER - Rescue crews are searching for three snowshoers after they failed to return from Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C.
Mike Danks, team leader of North Shore Search and Rescue, says the three went out to St. Mark's Summit and did not make it back as expected on Monday.
He says one of the snowshoers is believed to be around 18 years old.
Danks says more information will be released as it becomes available.
The summit is a peak along a hiking trail that offers views of Howe Sound on a clear day
NSR responding to Cypress for missing snowshoer who got separated from her group returning from St Marks along the Howe Sound Crest Trail.— North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) February 5, 2019
