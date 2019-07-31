

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP is scaling back their search efforts for two young fugitives in northern Manitoba while the Canadian military has confirmed it’s withdrawing air support from the operation.

On Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said they would conduct a phased withdrawal of the majority of specialized personnel and assets over the next week from the small town of Gillam, Man., where the suspects were last seen.

“We’ve done everything we can to locate the suspects,” she said during a press conference.

Despite the reduction in resources, MacLatchy assured the public that the search for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, was not over. She said a number of “tactical resources and specialized assets” will remain in the Gillam area.

“In addition, all of our resources will be ready to respond to the region as required should new information emerge,” she said.

Earlier that day, the Department of Defence said the RCMP confirmed that assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is “no longer required.”

“As a result, our aircrew and aircraft have ceased search operations and will be returning to base. As always, we remain on standby for search and rescue operations,” a spokesperson for DND said in an emailed statement.

The military supplied air support, including a CC-130H Hercules aircraft with high-tech thermal detection technology, on Saturday to aid in the aerial search of the dense wilderness surrounding the small community located approximately 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Schmegelsky and McLeod are suspected in the shooting deaths of a young Australian-American couple in northern B.C. They are also charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old man from Vancouver.

More to come…