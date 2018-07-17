

CTVNews.ca Staff





RCMP in Manitoba are appealing for the public’s help seven weeks after a missing man’s burnt out truck was found.

Vernon Karl Otto was last seen on May 29 working on the vehicle in a field near his home in Stead, Man.

The Chevrolet Silverado was found burnt out the following day on the side of a rural road, a short distance from Otto’s residence.

The case is being treated as suspicious because of the truck and also because there is no obvious reason for the senior’s disappearance, Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel revealed.

“There's lots we don't know here,” she told CTV Winnipeg.

Seel said several steps were taken before police issued a public appeal for help, one-and-a-half months after Otto’s disappearance.

“We do need to follow investigative steps in any investigation,” she explained. “So we’re not going to go out and make a public appeal if we haven’t first followed leads, evidence and tips so we know what we’re asking the public for.”

Seel said the major crimes unit is investigating but the case hasn't been ruled a homicide.

Police said the truck is a 2005 White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab with grey decals on the box.

Otto’s wife of more than 35 years says she and his two daughters have been very worried since he vanished.

She added that the semi-retired senior had never gone missing in the past.

RCMP are looking for information or witnesses who saw the truck between and 1 p.m. on May 29 and 5:30 p.m. May 30.

They have asked anyone with information relating to Otto’s disappearance to contact RCMP in Selkirk at 204-482-1222 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell