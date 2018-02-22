Quebec woman pleads guilty in Australian cocaine smuggling case
Melina Roberge (left) and Isabelle Lagacé, along with Andre Tamine, are charged with smuggling 95 kg of cocaine
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 11:48PM EST
MONTREAL - A 24-year-old woman who was one of three Quebecers in Australia charged with drug smuggling has pleaded guilty to importing cocaine in commercial quantities.
Melina Roberge pleaded guilty in a Sydney court on Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the New South Wales District Court, and is due back in court for sentencing on March 23.
Under Australian law, the crime could result in a life sentence.
Roberge, Isabelle Lagace, 30, and Andre Tamine, 64, were arrested on Aug. 29, 2016 after the cruise ship MS Sea Princess arrived in Sydney.
Australian authorities using sniffer dogs found 95 kilograms of cocaine in their suitcases worth an estimated $30.5 million.
Tamine also pleaded guilty a week ago and will be sentenced on Oct. 26. Lagace was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison last November.
Authorities have said the drug seizure was the largest ever involving a cruise ship or an aircraft in Australia.
