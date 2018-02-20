

The Canadian Press





One of three Quebecers charged with importing a large amount of cocaine into Australia in 2016 has pleaded guilty.

New South Wales District Court spokeswoman Felicia Benedikovics says Andre Tamine pleaded guilty last Friday to importing cocaine in commercial quantities and will be sentenced on Oct. 26.

Tamine, 64, was arrested along with Isabelle Lagace and Melina Roberge on Aug. 29, 2016 after the cruise ship MS Sea Princess arrived in Sydney.

Australian authorities using sniffer dogs discovered 95 kilograms of cocaine worth about $30.5 million that was allegedly packed in their suitcases.

Lagace, 30, was sentenced last November to seven and a half years in prison.

The trial for Roberge, 24, is expected to start next Monday.