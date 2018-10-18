

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault was sworn in as Quebec's premier Thursday, officially ending nearly 50 years of Liberal and Parti Quebecois rule in the province.

Legault received a long standing ovation from guests after he was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon.

The 61-year-old Air Transat co-founder fulfilled a promise to form a gender-balanced cabinet with 13 men and 13 women. He named women to important portfolios such as health and justice.

Legault's cabinet includes a mix of newcomers and veterans representing Quebec's different regions.

Former coroner's office spokeswoman Genevieve Guilbault was named deputy premier and public security minister, while lawyer Simon Jolin-Barrette was given the task of implementing Legault's controversial promise to reduce immigration and institute a French and values test for new arrivals.

Other high-profile assignments include Eric Girard in finance, Jean-Francois Roberge in education, and former Charbonneau commission lawyer Sonia LeBel in justice.

Legault's party swept to victory in the Oct. 1 provincial election, winning 74 of the legislature's 125 seats.

Forty-six men and 28 women were elected under the Coalition banner.