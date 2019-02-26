

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Quebec man convicted more than 20 years ago for his role in a Mafia-linked drug importation will be deported to his native Italy this week barring a last-minute reprieve from Ottawa.

Michele Torre was on the verge of being deported in 2016 before a ministerial reprieve saw that order temporarily stayed.

But authorities again moved to deport him to Italy earlier this year, and a Federal Court judge ruled against a stay request in Montreal today.

His lawyer, Stephane Handfield, argued that Torre should be allowed to stay because his wife has serious health problems.

Torre, 67, was convicted in 1996 in a cocaine importation conspiracy linked to the Cotroni crime family and served part of a nearly nine-year prison sentence.

He was slated to be deported in late 2016 but was granted a two-year stay. When that expired, a new removal order was issued in January.