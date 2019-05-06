

The Canadian Press





CHARLOTTETOWN - A Prince Edward Island woman who admitted to causing the deaths of two infants is now facing a third charge of infanticide.

Shannon Dawn Rayner of Charlottetown pleaded guilty last month to two counts of infanticide related to incidents in February 2014 and November 2016.

On Monday, the Charlottetown Police Service confirmed she is facing a third charge following the discovery Friday of an infant's skeletal remains in a shed near a home in the city's Sherwood subdivision.

Court documents say the first two babies both died "a short time" after they were born, and their bodies were placed in bags and dumped in a garbage bin.

A psychiatric assessment determined the 40-year-old woman was fit to stand trial and did not suffer from a mental disorder that could have caused her to be found not criminally responsible for the crimes.

Rayner is being held in custody.