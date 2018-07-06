Prime Minister Trudeau spotted jogging in Toronto
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 7:39AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been spotted shirtless in public again when he went for a jog in Toronto on Thursday.
Following a meeting with newly elected Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Trudeau pounded the pavement near Cherry Beach wearing only a pair of shorts and baseball cap. The city reached a scorching 33 C with the humidex making it feel more like 43 C on Thursday afternoon.
Trudeau has made headlines in the past for going out in public without wearing a shirt; most notably, when he photobombed a wedding after surfing in Tofino, B.C. and when he took a selfie with a man who caught him hiking with his family in Quebec’s Gatineau Park.
The shirtless sighting in Toronto has caused a stir online with some detractors calling it a publicity stunt to divert attention from more important issues, while others welcomed the view.
This is how Trudeau changes the headlines from #CarbonTax to anything unimportant. He is a was of time to Canada— Spicy �� (@cpelchat1) July 6, 2018
Justin Trudeau spotted jogging shirtless at Cherry Beach https://t.co/TybOpiPPWt
Justin Trudeau spotted jogging shirtless at Cherry Beach.— Anna Lozyk Romeo ���� (@amlozyk) July 6, 2018
1. Expected stunt from Trudeau #NAFTA & #TrudeauGrope issues.
2. What a weird run, he is acting again? ������
3. Look at the security and the pollution generated on the hot day.
https://t.co/Vd3TlvSkak
why r ppl angry abt trudeau jogging shirtless in 30+ degrees weather?? thank u for blessing us babe— ♡ (@sadyurei) July 6, 2018
I'm a dedicated Liberal and a Trudeau supporter...but he can be completely embarrassing sometimes. I think he did the same thing in Van a while back didn't he? Jogging around with his shirt off, "accidentally" meeting up with people on his jog.— Dave from TO (@DavefromTO) July 6, 2018
