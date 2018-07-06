Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been spotted shirtless in public again when he went for a jog in Toronto on Thursday.

Following a meeting with newly elected Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Trudeau pounded the pavement near Cherry Beach wearing only a pair of shorts and baseball cap. The city reached a scorching 33 C with the humidex making it feel more like 43 C on Thursday afternoon.

Trudeau has made headlines in the past for going out in public without wearing a shirt; most notably, when he photobombed a wedding after surfing in Tofino, B.C. and when he took a selfie with a man who caught him hiking with his family in Quebec’s Gatineau Park.

The shirtless sighting in Toronto has caused a stir online with some detractors calling it a publicity stunt to divert attention from more important issues, while others welcomed the view.