

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario teacher who told a student to “lick me where I fart” and called another student “a bloody pedophile” has had her licence suspended for two months.

Jennifer Elizabeth Green-Johnson was found guilty of professional misconduct this week, following a hearing before the Ontario College of Teachers.

The most recent allegations against her stem from the 2015-16 school year. According to a 2016 hearing notice from the college, Green-Johnson made a number of inappropriate comments to students. They include:

Calling a student a “bloody pedophile.”

Telling a student, “I have never said this to a student before but f—k you.”

Saying “Why don’t you lick me where I fart,” while talking to a student about a piece of gum.

Telling a student, “It sounds like your ass cheeks are too close together.”

On another occasion, a student offered to buy Green-Johnson muffins in exchange for a passing grade. According to the Ontario College of Teachers’ document, she replied: “You mean a bribe? I’d be able to shit for a week ‘cause of all that fibre.”

Green-Johnson also told a female student that she “looked like a frumpy old lady” one day, the document states.

This isn’t the first reprimand for Green-Johnson. In January, 2016, she pleaded no contest to several allegations of professional misconduct dating back to 2011.

According to a statement of uncontested facts, one of those incidents involved two male students who were “play wrestling” outside Green-Johnson’s class. When one student jumped on the other’s back, she said something to the effect of, “So you like it from behind.”

At the time, Green-Johnson’s teaching licence was suspended retroactively for one month.

Green-Johnson is still listed as a teacher at Dunnville Secondary School in Dunnville, Ont.