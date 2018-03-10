Porter flight makes emergency landing in N.B. after electrical problems
A Porter Airlines plane can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 12:08PM EST
FREDERICTON -- Airline officials say no one was injured as a flight from Halifax to Montreal was forced to make an emergency landing in New Brunswick Saturday morning.
Porter Airlines says one of its planes was diverted to Fredericton International Airport after the crew reported electrical sparking.
The airline says all 72 passengers and four crew members made it safely off the plane.
Porter says it is scheduling another flight to get the passengers to Montreal this afternoon.
The airline says the plane that made the landing will be inspected and assessed before going back into service.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Accused sailor says he wasn't comfortable telling police about homosexual acts
- Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Montreal man to stand trial for death of newborn delivered by C-section
- History teacher wants Indigenous view added to offensive Old Montreal plaque
- N.S. man credits dog for saving his life after car crash