

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- Airline officials say no one was injured as a flight from Halifax to Montreal was forced to make an emergency landing in New Brunswick Saturday morning.

Porter Airlines says one of its planes was diverted to Fredericton International Airport after the crew reported electrical sparking.

The airline says all 72 passengers and four crew members made it safely off the plane.

Porter says it is scheduling another flight to get the passengers to Montreal this afternoon.

The airline says the plane that made the landing will be inspected and assessed before going back into service.