Police pull over driver, learn he has $18,000 in unpaid fines
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 8:06AM EDT
CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. -- Police say they pulled over a driver in Conception Bay South, N.L., and discovered he had $18,000 in unpaid fines.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers made a traffic safety stop at about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.
They say the man was also driving with a suspended licence and no insurance.
Police say he was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act and his vehicle was impounded.
