The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 4:59PM EST
WOODSTOCK, Ont. -- Police in southwestern Ontario say they're investigating two connected thefts, including the disappearance of a trailer filled with $20,000 worth of milk.
The Woodstock Police Service say the first theft involved a freightliner truck with an Alberta marker.
They allege the vehicle was taken from a truck stop between Sunday morning and Monday afternoon, adding a trailer hitched to it at the time was left behind.
But they say another trailer went missing some time on Monday, this one bearing a Chicago marker and containing a full load of milk.
They say the white refrigerator trailer went missing from the same Woodstock truck stop during the day on Monday.
Police have no suspects in the incident and the investigation continues.
