VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police have identified a man and a woman killed in an overnight shooting north of Toronto.
York regional police say the bodies of 33-year-old Cosimo Commisso and 26-year-old Chantelle Almeida were found in a residential area in Vaughan, Ont.
Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell says officers responded to a call for shots fired at about 12:45 a.m. Friday.
He says the two victims were shot in or around a white SUV parked on the street.
Mitchell says when officers arrived, one of the victims was in the vehicle and the other was outside.
He says both were pronounced dead at the scene.
"We don't have any suspect information right now and our officers are speaking to family members and next of kin to try to retrace their steps," Mitchell said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.
