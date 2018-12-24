Police find body believed to be of missing Toronto woman
The Toronto Police Service logo
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 1:29PM EST
Toronto police say they believe they've found the body of a 45-year-old woman who went missing in a wooded area.
Det. Anthony Paeletta says they found the body today around 9 a.m. in Crothers Woods Trail in the city's midtown.
Const. Allyson Douglas Cook says Stella Wong was last seen on the trail while on a hike with a male companion around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
She says the man reported her disappearance to police, but Cooks says she's not sure how the two became separated.
Cooks says the force's mounted unit, along with search dogs, drones and officers were part of the search.
Paeletta says they won't know the cause of death until an autopsy is conducted.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- China accuses U.K. and EU of double standard in Canada dispute
- Toronto police ID man arrested in connection to series of alleged sex assaults
- Police find body believed to be of missing Toronto woman
- RCMP raid illegal cannabis grow-op and extract operation in Squamish, B.C.
- This is how you can track where Santa Claus is