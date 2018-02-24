Police call 4 deaths in rural Ontario 'suspicious'
Police say they're investigating the suspicious deaths of four people in central Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say they received a 911 call on Friday evening from someone who discovered the bodies of four adults in a home in Ryerson Township, Ont., about 300 kilometres north of Toronto.
OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi says the deceased, two men and two women, all showed obvious signs of trauma.
He says police are still investigating the time and cause of death and declined to release their names.
Berardi says police do not believe there is a threat to public safety, but declined to offer further details.
He says an investigation into the deaths is ongoing.
