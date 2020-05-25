OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address Canadians on any updates to the government’s COVID-19 response efforts, as a debate kicks off in the House of Commons as to how the rest of the spring session will be structured.

Trudeau is expected to talk about the commercial rent relief program which launched Monday morning, offering commercial property owners forgivable loans to cover 50 per cent of three monthly rent payments if they reduce their tenants’ rent by 75 per cent.

As the prime minister holds his press conference, a small number of MPs will be filing into West Block to begin discussions on the government’s new proposal for how to continue to meet as parliamentarians amid an ongoing pandemic, while keeping in mind the necessary public health precautions. There will also be a question period Monday afternoon, which Trudeau will take part in.

HYBRID HOUSE PROPOSAL

Rather than actually resuming the full House of Commons, the government is suggesting that MPs continue the current meetings of the special all-party committee focused on COVID-19. The committee has been holding two virtual meetings a week, and one in-person meeting.

Now, the Liberal minority is suggesting the committee meet four days a week — Monday through Thursday — in a hybrid fashion that would allow some MPs to participate in-person, while others can take part from their homes, though screens set up inside the Chamber.

The proposal would see the committee continue to convene until June 17, at which point, instead of the usual summer adjournment, MPs would hold four additional sittings over the summer.

In addition, the motion — which will be advanced by Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez — includes a new ability for committees to conduct studies, including allowing the House affairs committee to dive deeper into an evaluation of how a formal hybrid House of Commons session could occur, with the implementation of new tools like remote voting.

OPPOSITION PARTY POSITIONS

In order to see the motion pass, the government will need the backing of at least one other recognized party. Early indications are that the New Democrats are on-side with the plan, but NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday morning his caucus’ support will be contingent on a commitment from the government that they plan to implement paid sick leave for all Canadians and further aid for people with disabilities.

The Conservatives have been opposed to the current House meeting structure and have long been calling for a more robust resumption of sittings with up to 50 MPs, suggesting Parliament be declared an essential service. Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has made the argument in recent days that if Canadians can take their dogs to the groomers, MPs should be able to get back to parliamentary business in person, rather than via video conference.