

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A plan to "triage" asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border illegally, in an effort to move some migrants out of Quebec and into Ontario, has stalled because Ontario is in the midst of a provincial election.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Ontario civil servants have been working on details of the plan with the federal government and Quebec, but nothing can be finalized until there is a new government in place in Ontario.

An ad hoc intergovernmental task force met tonight to discuss the issue of illegal border crossers and how to address pressures facing Quebec, where the vast majority of irregular migrants are arriving.

Quebec Immigration Minister David Heurtel says his province's resources are strained.

A majority of the Nigerian asylum seekers who have arrived so far this year have indicated they want to live in Ontario, which is why Heurtel says he wants to see the triage system up and running.

But until the election is over and a new government is in place in Ontario to sign off on the plan, Garneau says all they can do is continue to work on the details, which he says are complex.