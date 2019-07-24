

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Canadian-born actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson is renewing her call for an end to chuckwagon races.

Anderson has sent a letter to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and his agriculture minister urging them to stop the popular rodeo event.

She says in her letter that she recently moved back to Canada, and her heart sank when she read about the deaths of six horses at this year's Calgary Stampede.

Anderson urges Kenney to use his authority to get the Stampede to ban the races.

The Stampede says it will thoroughly review chuckwagon safety after the fatalities this year, but Anderson says changes made in the past obviously haven't helped.

It's not the first time she's written to an Alberta premier.

In 2012, she urged Alison Redford to use her influence to end chuckwagon races.

Anderson is best known for her swimsuit-clad lifeguard character in "Baywatch" in the 1990s, but is also an honorary director with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.