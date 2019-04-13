

CTVNews.ca Staff





Record high gas prices in British Columbia are causing consumers to change their habits and pushing the provincial government to consider relief for those who cannot afford the increase.

For the third time this week, gas prices in the Metro Vancouver area broke records. With prices hovering around $1.70 per litre, filling up a car in Vancouver has never been more expensive.

The record prices are tied to a cut in production from several key U.S.-based refineries, coupled with a spike in demand. And experts say the unprecedented pain could be the new normal.

The federal government anticipated that gas prices would increase after the federal carbon tax came into effect in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick on April 1. It said that 90 per cent of the revenue earned throuh the tax will be returned to Canadians through a tax rebate.

The B.C. government is considering some relief for those who find the prices prohibitively expensive, a move that could be crucial if United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney defeats NDP Premier Rachel Notley in Alberta’s provincial election on Tuesday.

Kenney has promised to turn off the taps if B.C.’s NDP government doesn’t drop its fights against the TransMountain pipeline expansion.

Though B.C. is struggling with the highest gas prices in Canada, experts say consumers across the country will also see their bank accounts drained as they fill up the tank this summer.

Consumers in provinces with the carbon tax have already seen a spike by at least four cents per litre.

In Ontario, gas stations that don’t display government-mandates stickers about that price increase could face a fine of $10,000 per day.