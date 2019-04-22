

The Canadian Press





CHARLOTTETOWN - With the provincial election campaign drawing to a close in P.E.I., Green party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has suspended all canvassing and other events today as the party grieves the tragic loss of one of its candidates.

Josh Underhay, a candidate in the district of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, and his young son died in a canoeing accident on Friday afternoon.

The Greens, who have led recent opinion polls, cancelled all campaigning on the weekend, and Bevan-Baker issued a statement Sunday confirming the party had cancelled all events for today.

Bevan-Baker says he was struck by the unconditional support he has received from other politicians and from concerned citizens from across Canada.

The Green leader also noted that his rivals in the campaign, which wraps up with a vote on Tuesday, also stopped campaigning on the weekend.

Elections P.E.I. has cancelled the vote in Underhay's district, saying a byelection will be held within the next three months.