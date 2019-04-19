

The Canadian Press





CHARLOTTETOWN -- With the provincial election in P.E.I. only days away, election officials are reporting a good turnout at advance polls.

Elections P.E.I. says 37,865 voters cast ballots over three days this past week.

That's 36.4 per cent of the Island's eligible voters.

Elections CEO Tim Garrity says that's a big increase over the 2015 provincial general election, when almost 9,000 fewer voters cast ballots in advance polls.

Election day is Tuesday

The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan's Liberals are seeking a fourth consecutive term in office, but the Greens, led by Peter Bevan-Baker, have been leading in the opinion polls since last August.