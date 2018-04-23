

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Prince Edward Island government website was taken down Monday morning amid reports it may have been hit by a ransomware attack.

The website, princeedwardisland.ca, currently displays a mostly blank page with the message: “The Government of Prince Edward Island website is temporarily unavailable. We are working to resolve this unscheduled downtime. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The Guardian newspaper reported Monday that it appears the website was a victim of a ransomware attack. The paper posted a screenshot of a message it said was displayed on the website earlier Monday, which said “Ooops, your website have been encrypted!”

The P.E.I. government has only said on Twitter that the website is “temporarily unavailable” and thanked users for their patience.