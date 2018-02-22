Owner of pit bull-type dog found guilty
Karim Jean-Gilles (photo: Brossard Eclair)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 4:05AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 22, 2018 11:59AM EST
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- A Quebec judge has found a man guilty of criminal negligence after his pit bull-type dog mauled a young girl.
Karim Jean Gilles had been on trial near Montreal this week on a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
On Monday, the girl's mother testified that the dog attacked her daughter Vanessa in the face in Sepember 2015 and dragged her several metres across a park.
Magdalena Biron said the attack left Vanessa with fractures to the cranium and hand, as well as a cheekbone broken in seven places. She still has scars on her face.
In a brief statement on the last day of his trial, the accused suggested to Quebec court Judge Pierre Belisle his animal might have been provoked.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
