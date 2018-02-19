Quebec trial underway for man whose pit bull-type dogs allegedly mauled young girl
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 2:20PM EST
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- A Quebec man is standing trial for criminal negligence causing bodily harm after one of his pit bull-type dogs allegedly mauled a little girl in 2015.
The two-day trial began today at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., just south of Montreal.
Magdalena Biron told the court her daughter suffered cuts to her face and fractures to her cranium and hand in a park on Montreal's south shore in September 2015.
Karim Jean Gilles is accused of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after one of his two pit bull-type dogs allegedly bit one of Biron's daughters and dragged her several metres by her face.
Crown prosecutor Claudie Gilbert says she will call 12 witnesses to the stand during the two-day trial.
Gilles is representing himself and has so far not questioned any of the Crown's witnesses.
His two animals have been euthanized.
