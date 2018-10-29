

CTVNews.ca Staff





Six weeks after tornadoes ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau region, some residents say they want more financial help from charities.

With rebuilding in the region going slowly, frustrated victims say it’s taken weeks to get emergency money, with some saying they only started receiving money this weekend.

For those who are uninsured and in need of assistance for unexpected costs, the Red Cross is giving a lump sum of $600 for households of up to three people, and $800 for households of four or more people.

The agency says it’s also giving additional financial help for those whose homes were damaged or destroyed on a case-by-case basis.

But one victim, who did not want to give his name, said he lost everything in the storm and the $800 he received isn’t enough.

“It's like chicken feed. It's not much of an income right away. People can't live on just $800,” he told CTV Ottawa, adding that he used to pay rent on his place but had no insurance.

“Like now, I do need help. Winter is coming and I just don't know what to do no more,” he said.

Jean-Pierre Taschereau, Red Cross emergency management senior advisor, said that so far $134,000 has been dispersed to victims.

The organization says it has raised $1.3 million for tornado victims in total, with $720,000 considered emergency money to be distributed as quickly as possible.

Taschereau said the Red Cross needs to find “the right balance between speed and making sure the right people get it in the time they have.”

“We are very sorry about the hardship people are going through and we are doing everything we can to channel that assistance to them in the fastest way possible,” he said.

Resident Chris Ruta said his insurance has covered some things but criticized what he sees as a massive gap in relief for victims.

“Insurance has been good. Our contractors have been good but some of the outside agencies are really dropping the ball,” he said.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Catherine Lathem