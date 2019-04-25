

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Ontario Provincial Police have released a facial reconstruction sketch of an unidentified man found dead along the Ottawa River two years ago.

The body, discovered on a waterside property about 50 kilometers northeast of Ottawa in April 2017, was determined by investigators to be a male between the ages of 50 and 75.

Police have little information about the unidentified man other than some physical features. According to a press release issued Thursday, he had a small amount of grey hair at the back of his head and short, grey facial hair.

He weighed approximately 167 pounds and his teeth were well-cared for, with visible fillings.

Along with the facial reconstruction, which the OPP hopes will provide clues into the victim’s identity, police also released images of the clothing the man was wearing when his body was discovered.

- Black running shoes, size 11, with a fluorescent green/yellow sole

- A dark green parka-style jacket, with two cargo pockets and a hood

- A brown T-shirt with Grammy Award picture and words “alife” written on the front and “Straight White Trash” written on the back

- A blue T-shirt with a ram animal logo, with two guns and “Blaisedale” written below

- Black nylon track pants with two tone grey and white stripes

- White long-underwear with thick maroon wool socks

OPP and the coroner's office continue to investigate the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.