Ontario woman ticketed for driving with a parrot on her shoulder: police
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 4:22PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2018 5:52PM EST
STRATFORD, Ont. -- A driver in southern Ontario was charged with a fairly unusual traffic violation last week -- travelling with a large, unrestrained parrot in her car.
Provincial police were contacted Thursday after a woman was spotted driving with a large parrot on her shoulder.
The woman was stopped near Stratford, Ont., and charged under a section of Ontario's Highway Traffic Act that forbids crowding the driver's seat.
Police say a charge of that kind comes with a minimum fine of $110.
Officers say crowding the driver's seat is not a charge they lay often.
But they say that this is a reminder that driving with any unrestrained animals in a car can be a distraction that may lead to dangerous driving.
"We see these things happen with small dogs, sometimes cats, that are on people's laps as they're driving," said Const. Laura Lee Brown, a spokeswoman for the OPP Perth County division.
"It's not unheard of for us to be called about someone travelling with a pet on their lap... (but) this is one of the first instances of someone reporting a large breed bird flying around in a vehicle."
