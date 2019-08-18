Ontario ticket wins Saturday night's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 7:35AM EDT
TORONTO -- A single ticket sold in Ontario claimed the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug, 21 will be approximately $5 million.
