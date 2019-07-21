Lotto 649's $9-million jackpot won by ticket purchased in Ontario
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 7:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- A ticket holder somewhere in Ontario claimed Saturday night's $9.1-million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The draw's guaranteed $1-million prize also went to an Ontario player.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 24 will be approximately $5 million.
