No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $7-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 31 will be approximately $9 million.
