Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 7:38AM EST
TORONTO -- A ticket sold somewhere in Ontario claimed Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 12 will be approximately $10 million.
