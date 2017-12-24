Ontario ticket takes $17 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 8:41AM EST
TORONTO - The $17 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
There were also five guaranteed prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
Two were claimed by tickets sold in Ontario, two in the Prairies and one in British Columbia
