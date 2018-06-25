

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: The video attached to this story contains footage some readers might find disturbing

An Ontario police watchdog is investigating an incident involving a man who had been Tasered and then died in custody of the Barrie Police Service.

The Special Investigations Unit said officers arrested the 32-year-old man on Friday afternoon. He was then brought to the station where he went into medical distress during the booking process.

The SIU said the man was then taken to hospital, but later died.

Officers did not release the man’s name, but family and friends have identified him as Orlando Brown.

Donna Dubois, Brown’s former partner and the mother of his 11-year-old daughter, said he was a “fantastic dad.”

“His daughter is completely devastated and now she’s left without her father,” she told CTV Barrie. “How’s she going to think police officers are safe when this is what happened to her dad?”

A bystander caught cellphone footage of the arrest. In the video, two officers are seen taking a black man to the ground before being arrested.

In the video, the person holding the camera says Brown was trying to lay down and had already been hit with a Taser. At one point, Brown is seen getting off the ground, where he appears to be punched and hit with a Taser again.

“They asked him to see his ID and before he even had a chance to pull his ID out, the one guy just kicked him, (and) the other guy just starting Tasing him,” said Lance Freeman, who witnessed the arrest.

Officers did not disclose the reason for Brown’s arrest. Dubois said she knew Brown had a warrant out for his arrest and was planning on turning himself in.

The SIU and the Barrie Police Service have declined to comment on the investigation. The Barrie Police Association tweeted they “stand behind our members 100%”

A memorial has been set up for Brown at the spot of the incident and a vigil is planned for Monday evening.

With a report from CTV Barrie’s Mike Arsalides