The Ontario PC Party has not announced the results of its leadership election as it conducts a “review.”

Results from the electronic vote were expected at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, but leadership organizing committee chair Hartley Lefton said just before 7:30 p.m. that the party was not yet able to announce the results.

“There’s a review underway about an allocation of a certain list of electors that needs to be resolved as it may have an impact on electoral votes,” Lefton told the crowd gathered in Markham, Ont.

“We expect this review to be resolved in the short-term, and by that I mean as soon as practicably possible,” Lefton added, prompting loud boos from the crowd.

Lefton said the party will issue a press release when results are available, and he told party members and the media that they must leave the convention hall.

“Ultimately what I can assure is a continued fair election, an accurate result, and a new leader who will lead us into the next election and who will win the next election for the Ontario PC Party,” Lefton concluded.

There are four candidates in the leadership election: former MPP Christine Elliott, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, Toronto lawyer Caroline Mulroney and parental rights activist Tanya Granic Allen.

Earlier on Saturday, members of Ford’s family told CTV News sister station that CP24 that they believed he had won. Randy Ford, Doug’s brother, later said that he could not confirm Ford had won.