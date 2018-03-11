

CTVNews.ca Staff





Christine Elliott has conceded the results of the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race that crowned Doug Ford the winner.

Elliott conceded after meeting with Ford late Sunday afternoon. Earlier, she had cited “serious irregularities” in the race in which she lost to Ford by a narrow margin.

In a statement following the results, Elliott claimed to have won the popular vote and won the majority of ridings, with “fewer than 150 points difference” between herself and Ford in the final count. She also claimed that thousands of party members were assigned to incorrect ridings.

But in a statement released Sunday evening, Elliott said that “after completing my review, I am confident in the results.”

“I extend my congratulations to Doug Ford on a hard-fought campaign.”

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Hartley Lefton, who chaired the party’s leadership election organizing committee, congratulated Ford on his “definitive” win, saying that the party will now “be stronger than ever” under Ford’s leadership.

Lefton also defended the party’s leadership voting system, saying that “we have the utmost confidence in its security and integrity.”

“Yesterday, following the tabulation of ballots, a challenge regarding allocation of electoral votes was heard by the Appeals Board and the issue was extensively investigated by the Chief Electoral Officer and the election team,” Lefton explained. “The conclusion of the CEO was that the identified issue would not statistically lead to a change in the outcome of the vote and the Chair of the Appeals Board dismissed the challenge.”