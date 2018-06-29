

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - A 60-year-old Ontario man has been charged with uttering threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Windsor police say an incident occurred on Tuesday and they later charged Royce VanEvery, 60, of Leamington, Ont., but wouldn't provide further details.

The Ontario Provincial Police say VanEvery was arrested in Leamington, where Trudeau will be visiting on Canada Day.

VanEvery's lawyer, John Sitter, has told local radio station AM800 that his client has mental health issues.

Sitter says VanEvery went to MPP Percy Hatfield's office to complain about an issue and while there called the prime minister's officer over the speaker phone when he allegedly uttered the threat.

Sitter has told AM800 that with the prime minister visiting over the weekend, VanEvery will remain in custody until a bail hearing on Tuesday.