Ontario man charged with threatening Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reflected in a TV screen as he speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on June 20, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 3:47PM EDT
WINDSOR, Ont. - A 60-year-old Ontario man has been charged with uttering threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Windsor police say an incident occurred on Tuesday and they later charged Royce VanEvery, 60, of Leamington, Ont., but wouldn't provide further details.
The Ontario Provincial Police say VanEvery was arrested in Leamington, where Trudeau will be visiting on Canada Day.
VanEvery's lawyer, John Sitter, has told local radio station AM800 that his client has mental health issues.
Sitter says VanEvery went to MPP Percy Hatfield's office to complain about an issue and while there called the prime minister's officer over the speaker phone when he allegedly uttered the threat.
Sitter has told AM800 that with the prime minister visiting over the weekend, VanEvery will remain in custody until a bail hearing on Tuesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Heroes': Men save blind man who fell on Toronto subway tracks
- Quebec weighing legal options as judge temporarily suspends face-covering law
- Canadian award-winners dazed by glitzy ceremony with the Queen, royal newlyweds
- Ex-B.C. premier Christy Clark to join Shaw Communications board of directors
- Vancouver Island investigators say two B.C. sailors' deaths not random