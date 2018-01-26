Alberta man charged with threatening prime minister, premier on social media
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley as they arrive to meet with first ministers and national indigenous leaders during the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 4:37PM EST
EDMONTON -- RCMP have charged a central Alberta man with threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley.
Mounties say a suspect posted threats on Twitter.
Orion Rutley was arrested last Friday and charged with two counts of uttering threats.
Police says he was released on the condition he not contact the prime minister or the premier, not use social media and not possess any weapons.
Rutley is to appear in Leduc provincial court on Feb. 8.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
