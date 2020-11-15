TORONTO -- An Ontario woman is looking to reunite a poppy inscribed with a veteran's name with its rightful owner.

Margaret Kapounek told CTVNews.ca that her husband picked up four poppies from George's Bar & Grill in Ottawa about a week before Remembrance Day.

Kapounek explained they had only used two of the poppies and noticed on Nov. 14 that one of the unworn poppy's pins was slightly rusted and had writing on its backside.

"We'd love to get it back to the owner if there is one," Kapounek said in a telephone interview on Sunday. "It could be that they just wanted him remembered, I really don't know anything about it."

The writing on the back of the poppy reads, "Fred Wood, 1885-1955. Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry Canadian Expeditionary Force Reg. # 42. Love, N.B."

Kapounek said she contacted the restaurant where her husband had purchased the poppy, shared it on Facebook, and also reached out to the Munster Community Centre.

She said nobody she has spoken to knows anything about the poppy or Fred Wood.

Kapounek said she wants to find the poppy's rightful owner in case the item has sentimental value.

"I think [the poppy] is a real tribute," she said. "If the owner is perhaps missing it and thought, 'Oh no, I've lost a connection with my family,' I'd want to get it back to them."

Kapounek, whose father served in the Royal Canadian Navy, said she is concerned the owner may fear they have "lost a link with their history" by misplacing the poppy.

However, if the owner only wrote the veteran’s name on the poppy in memory, Kapounek said she will keep the poppy and "treasure it."

She added that she would like to know more about Fred Wood and his history in Canada's military.

"I mean that's a piece of tradition. My family's in the army, retired now… so I have an interest in the veterans because their sacrifice was so great for us with what we have today," she said.

Kapounek said anyone with information on the poppy can contact her at (613) 203-4651.