TORONTO -- An Ontario woman who was searching for the owner of a poppy with a veteran’s name inscribed on the back says she has now found who wrote the message.

On Sunday, Margaret Kapounek told CTVNews.ca that her husband picked up four poppies from a bar in Ottawa in advance of Remembrance Day, but later noticed one of them had an inscription on the back reading "Fred Wood, 1885-1955. Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry Canadian Expeditionary Force Reg. # 42. Love, N.B." on the back of it.

Kapounek posted on Facebook hoping to find the poppy’s original owner, which led to dozens of tips from across Canada, where she was able to locate who had written the message.

“She was thrilled,” Kapounek said in a Monday phone interview. “She couldn't believe it had gotten on the news and that it was so important to other people as well, and not just to herself.”

Kapounek said the owner has requested anonymity but told her that she had laid the poppy on a cenotaph in another town two years ago and figured that would be the end of it, but somehow the poppy must’ve been recycled back into circulation.

After returning the poppy, Kapunek learned that Wood fought in the First World War, where he had been wounded and released in 1915.

She added that she now plans to write the names of her father and grandfather on it.

“To be honest with you, it’s a great idea,” she said. “I think they should put names on all of them.”