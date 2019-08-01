

Jackie Dunham , CTVNews.ca Staff





Provincial police are investigating a report of two young males resembling the B.C. murder suspects travelling in a suspicious vehicle in a northern Ontario town.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they received a tip on Wednesday morning about a small white car driving through a construction zone on Hwy. 11 in Kapuskasing, Ont., located nearly 500 kilometres north of Sudbury.

Acting Staff Sgt. Shona Camirand told CTVNews.ca in an emailed statement Thursday that the complainant considered the vehicle “suspicious” because its occupants resembled Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who are wanted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of a 64-year-old Vancouver man and are suspects in the shooting deaths of a young tourist couple in northern B.C. more than two weeks ago.

However, police stressed they have been unable to locate the car or confirm the identities of its occupants.

Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne said it’s probable the white car is unrelated to Schmegelsky and McLeod, but they’re not ruling anything out. She said they’ve received reports about the suspects from “across the province,” however, there is still no confirmed sighting of the two men in Ontario.

On Thursday, Manitoba RCMP announced they were scaling down their search efforts around the small town of Gillam in a remote northern part of the province after an exhaustive manhunt in the community and surrounding wilderness failed to locate the fugitives.

Gillam became a focal point in the search following the discovery of a burned-out vehicle used by Schmegelsky and McLeod outside of town on July 22.

Investigators are unsure if the fugitives are still in the dense bush in northern Manitoba, if they’re alive, or if they’ve travelled elsewhere.

Kapuskasing is located more than 2,300 kilometres southeast of Gillam.

Investigators continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious vehicles or activity to their local police stations.