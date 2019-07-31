After scouring 11,000 square kilometres of northern Manitoba wilderness with police dogs, drones and a military plane equipped with infrared capabilities, the RCMP is winding down their search for two young murder suspects last seen in the region.

The majority of police resources in the vast search – which covered a region more than twice the size of Prince Edward Island – will be pulled from the area of Gillam, Man. over the coming week, RCMP confirmed Wednesday.

“I know that today's news is not what the families of the victims and the communities of northern Manitoba wanted to hear. But when searching for people in vast, remote and rugged locations, it is always a possibility that they are not immediately located,” said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy at a press conference.

But the search for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who are wanted in connection with three murders in British Columbia, isn’t over. RCMP will continue to review tips from the public while a smaller police presence remains in Gillam.

“I want to assure everyone that the RCMP is continuing to work on this investigation and will not stop until there is a resolution,” MacLatchy said.

Last week, police said it was possible that someone may have unwittingly helped the suspects leave the Gillam area after their stolen SUV was found burned-out near the town. Now, investigators say it’s possible the two suspects are dead.

“The north part of the province is a very unforgiving place … very challenging terrain, lots of wildlife. We’re keeping all possibilities in mind as we go forward with this, but that (the suspects are dead) is just one of the possibilities we’re considering,” MacLatchy said.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Defence said the RCMP confirmed that assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is “no longer required.” Military aircraft and air crew sent in to support the search will return to base, but will remain available to help again if necessary.

Police searched the community of York Landing, about 90 kilometres from where the SUV was found, earlier this week after a potential sighting at a landfill on Sunday evening. Three witnesses said they spotted two men matching the suspects’ descriptions at a landfill and that the two men ran into the woods after they realized they’d been spotted.

RCMP deemed the sighting credible and deployed police dogs, drones and officers to the community.

“And we ran that down as far as we could and we didn’t come up with anything. So we could not substantiate the tip,” MacLatchy said.

MacLatchy commended the team of officers who’ve searched the rugged Manitoba terrain over the past week, saying they’re “pulling out all the stops.”

“It’s been a long week and they’re working very hard in less than ideal situations, between the bugs and the swamps and the you-name-it. It’s difficult,” she said.

Schmegelsky and McLeod are suspected in the shooting deaths of a young Australian-American couple in northern B.C. They also face charges of second-degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old man from Vancouver.