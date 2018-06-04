

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford says he is in favour of strong gun laws after the Liberals released a recording of him speaking about guns.

Just days before Ontario voters are set to hit the polls, the Liberals released an audio recording of they said was of Ford at an April 9 campaign event in Dryden, Ont.

In the recording, Ford is heard saying: “Guns don’t kill people. Crazy people with guns kill people.”

“How many times (do) you hear responsible gun owners, hunters, going around killing people?” Ford continues. “You don’t.”

Deb Matthews, the Liberal campaign co-chair, told reporters on Monday Ford’s use of “NRA-style rhetoric” is an example of why Ontario voters should elect as many Liberal MPPs as possible to avoid a PC or NDP majority government.

“It’s a telling example of what we might expect if Doug Ford is left unaccountable in a majority government,” she said.

“We need to keep Doug Ford from doing the NRA’s dirty work in Ontario.”

Speaking at his own campaign event Monday, Ford said he supports strong gun laws and notes his platform includes additional funding for police officers in Toronto and Ottawa to combat the increasing gun violence in the province.

“I’m a strong believer in tough gun control,” he said. “We’re going to fund our police in Toronto. We’re going to fund our police in Ottawa.”

This is the second audio tape the Liberal campaign has released of Ford. On May 24, the party released audio of Ford allegedly trying to sell bogus party memberships. Ford has denied these allegations.