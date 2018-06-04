Wynne makes last-ditch efforts to warn voters of NDP, Tory majorities
Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne, centre, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, left, and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath stand together before the start of their debate in Toronto on Monday, May 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 4:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 12:01PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is making last-ditch efforts to warn voters away from electing a majority NDP or Progressive Conservative government.
Following an admission over the weekend that the Liberals won't win Thursday's election, Wynne is now making a pitch to voters to elect at least some Liberals to prevent a majority.
She says an NDP majority government would lead to indefinite strikes because of a rigid ideological opposition to back-to-work legislation.
Wynne also says she thinks Doug Ford has turned out to be "even more disturbing to people" than expected and she has talked to Conservatives who don't want to vote for him.
Wynne says that her candidates have said her weekend statement allows them to tell voters there will be a change in government, which is making people consider voting Liberal to prevent a Tory or NDP majority.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath began the day campaigning in London, where she said it was probably tough for Wynne to make her admission on the weekend, but called her plea to have Liberals keep the government in check "tone deaf."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Martine Ouellet to step down as Bloc Quebecois leader, effective June 11
- Toronto police investigating after NDP allege Tory candidate sent threatening email
- TSB releases report on WestJet's missed approach close to water in St. Maarten
- Calgary girl who wants to become PM raising money for those in need
- Two teens among 4 injured in shooting at Ont. family Ribfest event