Ont. families launch human rights challenge against sex-ed curriculum rollback
When Ontario school children return in the fall, their sex-ed curriculum will rewind to 1998. (File/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 10:44AM EDT
TORONTO - A group of families is launching a human rights challenge to the Ontario government's decision to repeal and replace the province's modernized sex-education curriculum.
The Progressive Conservatives have said teachers will use a 1998 version of the curriculum this fall as the government conducts consultations to create a new lesson plan.
Lawyers representing the six families in the case say the decision to reinstate a curriculum that makes no reference to the rights of LGBTQ students goes against the province's human rights code.
The lead applicant in the case is an 11-year-old transgender student due to start Grade Six in September.
Lawyers say the modernized curriculum, which addressed issues of sexuality and gender, made students feel safer in school and created a more informed and inclusive climate by educating teachers and students on important issues.
Scrapping that curriculum, introduced by the Liberal government in 2015, was one of Premier Doug Ford's main campaign promises during the spring election campaign.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ont. families launch human rights challenge against sex-ed curriculum rollback
- Two Hamilton paramedics fired over response to fatal shooting of teen: union
- Refugee claimants in Toronto being moved out of dorms, into hotels
- Supreme Court refuses to hear bid to halt murder trial over delays
- Crews continue to tackle fires across Ontario, 17 out of control in northeast