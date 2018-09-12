One of three bathroom bears in Banff likely eaten by grizzly bear: Parks Canada
Officials say that three bears, found trapped inside a bathroom building last year, have been released in the backcountry. (Parks Canada)
September 12, 2018
BANFF, Alta. - One of three black bear cubs abandoned in a washroom and returned to the wild in Banff National Park this summer has apparently been eaten by a grizzly bear.
Parks Canada says conservation officers found the one-year-old bear's carcass on Aug. 28 after her GPS collar went into mortality mode when it was stationary for 24 hours.
They say it was found in a thick buffalo berry patch in Banff National Park.
The black bears were found in April 2017 and sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario.
The three sisters were released together in the Banff backcountry in mid-July and started travelling independently almost immediately.
Officials are still monitoring the other two bears through their GPS collars.
