IQALUIT -- Members of Nunavut's legislative assembly have chosen the territory's next leader in a secret ballot.

P.J. Akeeagok will be the new premier of the territory of about 40,000 people.

Akeeagok, 37, is from Nunavut's most northern community of Grise Fiord and represents an Iqaluit constituency in the legislative assembly.

"I am humbled," he said in Inuktitut after the voting results were announced Wednesday.

"I look forward to the four years and we will have a huge load. I will be turning to elders on a constant basis, and to you."

Akeeagok served seven years as president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association before resigning this year to run in the Oct. 25 territorial election.

In keeping with Nunavut's consensus-style government, Akeeagok was to later assign cabinet portfolios to members of the legislature who have been picked by their peers to be ministers.

Before the vote, Akeeagok said in a speech that it was time for change and new leadership.

"It's time to propose actions and tangible solutions," he said.

"I have always looked at ways to gain allies and achieve goals through true co-operation. I believe Nunavut needs a leader to break down the silos between different levels of government."

Akeeagok beat out incumbent premier Joe Savikataaq and former health minister Lorne Kusugak for the job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.

------

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.